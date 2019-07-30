Short Interest in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) Increases By 8.2%

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 278,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Murrey III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.60, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 146.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 38.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COKE traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.45. 66,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $413.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.42.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.