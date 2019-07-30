Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Declines By 10.1%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 582,200 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the June 15th total of 647,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,552,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CTS by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after buying an additional 94,428 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of CTS by 1,477.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 61,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 57,233 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CTS by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 442,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTS stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,676. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32. CTS has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.29.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $120.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

