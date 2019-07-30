Short Interest in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Decreases By 8.8%

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,536,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the June 15th total of 6,068,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total transaction of $369,265.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,220.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,120,952.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 55.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 7.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 123.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 47,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.8% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $113.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $760.00 target price (up from $755.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.24.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

