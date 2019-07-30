Short Interest in Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) Rises By 6.1%

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,704,300 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 15th total of 3,489,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.1 days. Currently, 43.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EIDX. BTIG Research set a $14.00 target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bridgebio Pharma, Inc. bought 1,103,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $28,622,778.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $2,356,040. Insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,188. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -18.35. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.04 and a quick ratio of 19.04.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

