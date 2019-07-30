Short Interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expands By 5.6%

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,789,300 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 9,266,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.57. 4,522,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $73.91 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $861,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,838 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after acquiring an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

