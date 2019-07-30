Short Interest in Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) Decreases By 13.6%

Federated National Holding Co (NASDAQ:FNHC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the June 15th total of 114,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Federated National by 1,606.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Federated National by 353.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Federated National in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Federated National in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Federated National by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FNHC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,024. Federated National has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Federated National (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Federated National had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.53 million. Research analysts expect that Federated National will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Federated National

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

