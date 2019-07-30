Short Interest in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Grows By 7.7%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,330,500 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,092,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 993,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$5.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded up $4.27 on Tuesday, hitting $96.99. 489,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,632. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $106.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $36.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.12 million. Analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Lanman sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $249,115.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 131,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $8,579,128.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 316,784 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,087 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GH. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 200.0% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 7,816.7% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at $83,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

