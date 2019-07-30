Short Interest in Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Decreases By 12.6%

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,100 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 15th total of 978,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.35. 126,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 21,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $483,239.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,120.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Hanmi Financial by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 88,393 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on HAFC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.