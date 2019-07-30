Short Interest in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) Decreases By 7.2%

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,417,700 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 6,917,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.5 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Xiaoming Hu purchased 122,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $579,652.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNDI. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kandi Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNDI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.44. The company had a trading volume of 136,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,710. Kandi Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded ZovioInc . from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.