Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) Rises By 5.2%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LILAK. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 426,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,630. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.43. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $21.93.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 302.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 86.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 29,268.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

