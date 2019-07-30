Short Interest in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expands By 8.5%

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 959,700 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the June 15th total of 884,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MTD stock traded down $15.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $759.97. The company had a trading volume of 347,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $822.92. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $500.74 and a 52 week high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.55 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 95.67% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $330.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $688.60.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,468,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,457,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.00, for a total value of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,925 shares of company stock worth $35,650,928. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

