Short Interest in Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Declines By 12.3%

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 339,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 123,769 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Sagil Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 44.0% during the first quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 155,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. 22,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,732. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.42. Nexa Resources has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.57.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.66 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEXA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

