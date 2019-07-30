Short Interest in NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Expands By 5.4%

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,200 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 15th total of 813,500 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 108,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $727,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $1,102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,458,290 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in NV5 Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 303,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 180,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 21,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.19. 2,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,744. NV5 Global has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $96.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

