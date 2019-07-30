Short Interest in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Decreases By 9.1%

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,111,900 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the June 15th total of 1,223,800 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director David Granot sold 7,500 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $462,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nir Wolf sold 1,999 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $125,937.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,098 shares of company stock valued at $935,590. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 130.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. 175,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,605. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $65.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.62 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.