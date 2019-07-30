Short Interest in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Decreases By 10.6%

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 713,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $542,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $470,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 52.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded down $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.63. 716,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,637. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.29. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $127.84 and a 52-week high of $163.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

