Short Interest in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Drops By 5.9%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 3,349,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 34.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.88. 100,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Properties of America has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $122.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

