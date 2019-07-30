Short Interest in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) Declines By 5.6%

SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,800 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the June 15th total of 5,095,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:SEMG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 74,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,245. The firm has a market cap of $949.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00. SemGroup has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $567.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. SemGroup had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SemGroup will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SEMG. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upgraded SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SemGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SemGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $122,367,000 after buying an additional 139,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,014 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,621,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,464,000 after purchasing an additional 178,897 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,219,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after purchasing an additional 365,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SemGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,666,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,311,000 after purchasing an additional 120,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

