Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declines By 16.9%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 984,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENSG. ValuEngine upgraded Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 2,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $158,552.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,868,394.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $46,151.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,744.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,547 shares of company stock worth $242,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after buying an additional 169,338 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 12.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 154,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,039,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.03. The company had a trading volume of 233,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,622. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $60.37.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $549.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 4.59%. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

