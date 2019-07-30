Short Interest in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) Decreases By 7.5%

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,758,600 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 14,872,100 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other Zayo Group news, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 432,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $14,111,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,424,859.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Mays sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $112,204.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $47,051,887 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZAYO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Zayo Group by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 1,618.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zayo Group during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAYO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,519. Zayo Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Zayo Group had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $647.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zayo Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZAYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Zayo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.02.

Zayo Group Company Profile

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

