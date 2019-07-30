Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BSRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 3,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.07. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a market cap of $399.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 24.91%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 million. Research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague bought 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $194,775.46. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,850.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robb Evans bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.63 per share, for a total transaction of $26,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $532,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 22,106 shares of company stock worth $604,025. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,403,000 after acquiring an additional 23,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,065,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 46,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 280,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,723 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 204,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,525 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

