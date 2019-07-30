Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 1,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 60.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $209,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $217,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market capitalization of $917.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.32. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

SIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.54.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.