Signify (AMS:LIGHT) PT Set at €22.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Societe Generale set a €33.50 ($38.95) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $7.80 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Signify has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.20 ($28.14).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.