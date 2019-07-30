Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Posts Earnings Results

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $14.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Silk Road Medical updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

SILK stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $30.87 and a 12-month high of $51.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

