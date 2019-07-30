SIMDAQ Price Hits $0.0056 on Major Exchanges (SMQ)

SIMDAQ (CURRENCY:SMQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, SIMDAQ has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. SIMDAQ has a total market capitalization of $98,938.00 and $60.00 worth of SIMDAQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIMDAQ token can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00279842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.01551772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00117353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00022031 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000633 BTC.

About SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ’s total supply is 24,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,623,189 tokens. SIMDAQ’s official website is simdaq.com/#. The official message board for SIMDAQ is medium.com/simdaq-blog. SIMDAQ’s official Twitter account is @simdaq_official.

Buying and Selling SIMDAQ

SIMDAQ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIMDAQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIMDAQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIMDAQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

