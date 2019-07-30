SKY Network Television (ASX:SKT) Shares Up 5.1%

SKY Network Television Limited (ASX:SKT) shares shot up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$1.24 ($0.88) and last traded at A$1.24 ($0.88), 423,461 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 254,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The firm has a market capitalization of $482.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.13.

SKY Network Television Company Profile (ASX:SKT)

SKY Network Television Limited, a media and entertainment company, provides multi-channel, pay television, and free-to-air television services in New Zealand. The company offers TV, movies, and sports programs. It serves approximately 750,000 customers, live and on demand through satellite and online delivery platforms.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SKY Network Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKY Network Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.