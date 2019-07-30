SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Shares Down 4.5%

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €21.82 ($25.37) and last traded at €21.90 ($25.47), approximately 47,071 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.92 ($26.65).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.77 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.27.

SMA Solar Technology Company Profile (ETR:S92)

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

