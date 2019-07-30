Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 93,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73,224 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 445,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 112,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.90. 798,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,007. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.65. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.49.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

