Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $314,000 Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy M. Juchno sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $100,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,327.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,995 shares of company stock valued at $18,246,578 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.39. The stock had a trading volume of 577,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $108.45 and a one year high of $147.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.23.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $169.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.99.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

