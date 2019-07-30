Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC Takes $17.60 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 356,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,927,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,986,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,414,000 after buying an additional 813,364 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,685,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after buying an additional 327,369 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 288.4% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,476,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,617,000 after buying an additional 4,066,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 95.6% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,755,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,956,000 after buying an additional 1,346,507 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.35. 3,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,796. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $49.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29.

