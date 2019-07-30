Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 1.6% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total transaction of $421,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 128 shares in the company, valued at $19,251.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $3,193,733.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SNA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.86. 72,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $189.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.01. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

