Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Major Shareholder Larry N. Feinberg Acquires 57,069 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) major shareholder Larry N. Feinberg acquired 57,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $122,127.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 150,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,828. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLNO. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Laidlaw began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fosun International Ltd lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 188,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 42.1% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 240,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

