SONM Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $96,454.00 (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One SONM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin and Liqui. SONM has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and $96,454.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00280189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.01550100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000873 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00118676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021538 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000605 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM’s genesis date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, Liqui, Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Binance and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.