Sonora Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 69.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BP. FMR LLC increased its stake in BP by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,833,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,348,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832,518 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BP by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,141,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,312 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BP by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,720,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $250,090,000 after purchasing an additional 989,753 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BP by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,652,922 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,516,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $153,748,000 after purchasing an additional 145,348 shares in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BP. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.54.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,159,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.76. BP plc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.85 billion. BP had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

