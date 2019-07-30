Sonora Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mplx by 76.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 442,448 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Mplx by 130.6% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 566,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 321,047 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Mplx by 69.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 731,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 39.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 984,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 277,557 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.45. 4,816,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,464. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.70. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.85%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

