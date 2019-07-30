Sothebys (NYSE:BID) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BID. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised United Overseas Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sothebys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of Sothebys stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The stock had a trading volume of 319,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sothebys has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $59.36.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.62 million. Sothebys had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its position in Sothebys by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Sothebys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sothebys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,033,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sothebys by 917.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sothebys by 374.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter.

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

