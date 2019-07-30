South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. South State reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $40,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

