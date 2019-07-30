South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for South State’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.42. South State reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.75 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on SSB shares. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of South State stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $77.25. 1,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.32. South State has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

In other news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.40 per share, with a total value of $205,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith S. Rainwater sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $40,332.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in South State during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in South State by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in South State by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South State (SSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for South State (NASDAQ:SSB)

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.