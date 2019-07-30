Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,599 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,998,417 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $519,018,000 after buying an additional 1,219,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,706,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,306,000 after purchasing an additional 809,418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,137,619 shares of the airline’s stock worth $318,604,000 after purchasing an additional 340,516 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,507,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $285,912,000 after purchasing an additional 204,758 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,920,617 shares of the airline’s stock worth $228,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.52.

LUV stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,196. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

