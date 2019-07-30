S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.7% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 17.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $103,755,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $243.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $156.68 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 325.28%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,724,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,312 shares of company stock worth $4,593,028. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.70.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.