SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.33% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,800. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $34.51 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

