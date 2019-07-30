Spendcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $486,860.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 30th. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $486,860.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00282740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.76 or 0.01528171 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00118811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021826 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Spendcoin Token Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,864,391 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

