Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in July

Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ:ANY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Sphere 3D stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,904. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55. Sphere 3D has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $8.70.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

In other Sphere 3D news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 125,315 shares of Sphere 3D stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms.

