Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Short Interest Update

Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,638,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the June 15th total of 13,684,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 14.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 928,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,523. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.71 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,472,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $33,686,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 937,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after acquiring an additional 479,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $12,477,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $12,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

