SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Issues Earnings Results

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. SS&C Technologies updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $0.85-0.91 EPS and its FY 2019 guidance to $3.57-3.71 EPS.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.96 and a 1-year high of $67.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 112 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.76 per share, with a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646 in the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

