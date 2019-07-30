SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ SSNC traded down $12.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. 6,050,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,135. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Swedbank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,590,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 433,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 265,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

