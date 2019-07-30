SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $59.69 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.96 and a 12-month high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,646 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $108,590,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,590,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after buying an additional 1,686,693 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,597,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after buying an additional 711,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

