SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Price Down 16.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price traded down 16.3% during trading on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. SS&C Technologies traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $49.94, 15,496,503 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 862% from the average session volume of 1,611,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.69.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SSNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,646. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.2% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 481,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after buying an additional 90,710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 59.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 100,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 941,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,249,000 after purchasing an additional 317,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

