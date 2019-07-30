Stakenet Trading Down 6.3% This Week (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Stakenet coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. Stakenet has a total market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $50,128.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stakenet has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.01110562 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 91,325,542 coins and its circulating supply is 86,289,179 coins. Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

