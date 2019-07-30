Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Standard Motor’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, on a year over year basis, both earnings and revenues improved. The company believes in diversifying its business across new arenas. In sync with the strategy, the company acquired the Pollak business in April 2019. The acquisition will likely support its growth in the heavy-duty channel. For 2019, it expects performance improvement, owing to favorable market conditions and increased product order for the Engine Management and Temperature Control units. It is also making decent progress toward achieving long-term goals through plant consolidations and relocations. However, rising expenses due to increased volume, relocation of existing hubs and high tariffs will likely hurt the company’s bottom line.”

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Shares of SMP stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.00. Standard Motor Products has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $305.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence I. Sills sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $102,820.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 664,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,851,289.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,354.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,336 shares of company stock worth $2,267,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.