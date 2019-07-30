Stantec (NYSE:STN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stantec Inc. provides professional consulting services in planning, engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying and geomatics. It also provides professional consulting services in environmental sciences, project management, and project economics for infrastructure and facilities projects. Its services include, or relate to, the development of conceptual plans, zoning approval of design infrastructure, transportation planning, traffic engineering, landscape architecture, urban planning, design construction review and surveying. It provides knowledge-based solutions for infrastructure and facilities projects through value-added professional services principally under fee-for-service agreements with clients. Stantec Inc. is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada. “

Get Stantec alerts:

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Tradeweb Markets in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.82 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:STN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.76. 491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Stantec had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $680.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Stantec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,927,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,660,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Stantec by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,398,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after acquiring an additional 218,997 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,245,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stantec by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after acquiring an additional 103,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services  Canada, Consulting Services  United States, and Consulting Services  Global.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stantec (STN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.