State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 2,013 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,844,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,042,000 after buying an additional 1,134,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,247,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after buying an additional 353,903 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,819,000 after buying an additional 3,034,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,875,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,269,000 after buying an additional 1,928,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,313,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,526,000 after buying an additional 263,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,583.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.92. 357,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,550,599. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.78 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

